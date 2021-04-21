AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1,390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

AZO stock opened at $1,514.11 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $973.06 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,220.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

