AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $1,514.11

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,514.11, but opened at $1,465.02. AutoZone shares last traded at $1,515.44, with a volume of 272 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,354.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

