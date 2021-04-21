AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
