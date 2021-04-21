Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

