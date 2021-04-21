Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

