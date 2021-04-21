Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

