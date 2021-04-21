Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.