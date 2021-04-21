AVITA Medical (RCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) recently:

4/21/2021 – AVITA Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

4/15/2021 – AVITA Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

4/12/2021 – AVITA Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – AVITA Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

4/8/2021 – AVITA Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

3/8/2021 – AVITA Medical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RCEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,926. The company has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

