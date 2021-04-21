Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

