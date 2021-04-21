Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Avnet worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.