AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.17 ($27.26) on Wednesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.85 and its 200 day moving average is €19.53.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

