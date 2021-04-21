Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

AXTA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

