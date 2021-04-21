Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,495.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.15 million and $76,495.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.11 or 0.00868837 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

