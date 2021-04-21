AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.