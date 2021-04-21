Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. Sells 54,296 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,607. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,214,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.