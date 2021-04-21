AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.22 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $15.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

