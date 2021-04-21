B. Riley Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

