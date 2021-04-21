B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $72.85

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.85, but opened at $67.69. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 128 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.64%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,045 shares of company stock valued at $748,690 and sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

