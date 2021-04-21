Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.88 ($117.51).

Zalando stock opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

