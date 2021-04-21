Badger DAO Hits Market Cap of $300.05 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $300.05 million and $24.03 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $34.87 or 0.00062694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,505 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

