Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by China Renaissance Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
