Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by China Renaissance Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.