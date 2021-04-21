Bally’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Bally’s stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

