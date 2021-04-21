Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock worth $66,703,493. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of BALY opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

