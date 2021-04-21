Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Banano has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $159,013.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00181616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,834,635 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

