Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Banc of California worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a P/E ratio of -91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

