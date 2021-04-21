Banca Market Cap Reaches $3.37 Million (BANCA)

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Banca has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Banca has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $53,333.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banca coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Banca Coin Profile

BANCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banca’s official website is www.banca.world . Banca’s official message board is medium.com/@banca_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

