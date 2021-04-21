BancFirst Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

