BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.48. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 177,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.