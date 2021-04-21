Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.