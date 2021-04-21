Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.04

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 27235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.624 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

