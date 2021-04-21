Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Cannonball Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cannonball Research in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. 74,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

