Bao Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $41.33 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Bao Finance has a market cap of $41.33 million and $4.82 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

