Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 296,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,114. Baozun has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $925,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

