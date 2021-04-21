Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

