Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.50 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €17.50 ($20.59) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.77 ($19.73).

Shares of CA opened at €15.10 ($17.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.86 and a 200-day moving average of €14.36. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

