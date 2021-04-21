Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.42 ($24.03).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.05 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

