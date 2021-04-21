Barclays Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $152.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,055,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 21,973.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,033,000 after buying an additional 518,998 shares during the period.

J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

