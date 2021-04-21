Barclays Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $152.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.
Shares of JCOM stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,055,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 21,973.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,033,000 after buying an additional 518,998 shares during the period.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
