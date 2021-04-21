Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Equal Weight

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of LDI opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

