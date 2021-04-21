Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,084,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.13.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

