Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

