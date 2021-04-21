Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.
NYSE DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13.
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
