Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 396,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

