Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down to $50.33

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.41. Barnes Group shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

