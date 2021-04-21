Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SCHM traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. 799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,640. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

