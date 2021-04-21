Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 9,333 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

