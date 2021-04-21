Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,488. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

