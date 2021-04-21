Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 471,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,281,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

