Barnett & Company Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. 32,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,455. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.