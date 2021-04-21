Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 333,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

