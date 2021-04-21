Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

