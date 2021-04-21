Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

